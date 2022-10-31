Paul's Car Wash
Tempe organizations distributes thousands of dollars to 40 Valley area charities

By Tess Rafols
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:10 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Non-profits have been hit hard over the last several years because of the pandemic. So one Valley organization is doing “Something Good” by distributing hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to help area charities.

A community group of local leaders makes up the Tempe Diablos, and they recently announced they would be awarding nearly $370,000 to more than 40 Valley organizations this year! For non-profits, support from the community is vital so these grants are a big boost.

The mission of the Tempe Diablos is to empower projects that make significant contributions to the community. That means supporting organizations that focus on food insecurity, ending child abuse, making STEM more accessible and so much more.

The money to fund these grants all comes from various fundraising efforts by Tempe Diablos members. Some of this year’s grant recipients include:

The Tempe Diablos Charities grant application for 2023 is now open. Applications are due by Jan. 15, 2023.

If you know of someone or an organization doing something good in the community, nominate them for our segment at this link. Don’t forget your photos and video.

