Tempe grandmother suggests 3D artwork at freeway exit ramps as a way to stop wrong-way crashes

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Judith Lupnacca devotes a lot of time to her artwork, but the Tempe grandmother is also passionate about saving lives and finding a way to stop wrong-way crashes across Arizona. “It breaks my heart,” said Lupnacca. “I am thinking, what is wrong with the freeway system?” The Tempe artist reached out to Arizona’s Family to share her idea of making Arizona freeways safer.

Lupnacca spotted a story on the internet about a graphics design company in Iceland that painted a 3D crosswalk in a neighborhood to get drivers to slow down. The crosswalk creates an optical illusion so that anyone approaching from one direction sees big blocks raised above the road, which gives the impression you’ll crash into them if you keep going.

Lupnacca thought, why not create similar artwork along the exit ramps of freeways to stop motorists from going the wrong-way. “As soon as it popped up, I went that’s good,” said Lupnacca. “It’s 3D, and you think you are going to hit a block of cement. That’s going to take you back and think, whoa, and you are going to break. Even if you are drunk, thats going to make an impression on your mind.”

Gautur Halldórsson is one of the graphic artists from Iceland that created the 3D crosswalks with his company Gusto Productions. He said the artwork can be made to look like a big wall or even have words like ‘Danger’ or ‘Warning.’

Several cities worldwide have reached out to Gusto Productions, asking for input. “It took four hours a day to answer all the emails for two months,” said Halidorsson. “I guess it went viral on Facebook and exploded from there.” In Kansas, Kansas City has already put a 3D crosswalk in one of its neighborhoods, and officials say it’s caught drivers’ attention.

Lupnacca said, considering how reasonably priced it is to paint something like this, why not give it a shot. “I really hope they consider it, maybe do a study and paint busy exit and see what happens,” said Lupnacca. “What do you have to lose.”

Arizona’s Family sent Lupnacca’s idea, pictures, and video to the Arizona Department of Transportation. ADOT said they will pass the information along to its staff and are always open to ideas that will help save lives.

