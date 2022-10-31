Survey: Living in Phoenix as a veteran according to the numbers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - WalletHub released a new survey highlighting the best and worse cities for veterans to live across the U.S. Phoenix ranked at 71 out of the 100 cities surveyed in the project.

According to WalletHub, life as a veteran ranks up as follows according to veteran population, housing affordability, unemployment rates, military skill-related jobs, etc. In this case, no. 1 is the best and no. 50 is average.

Life as a Veteran in Phoenix

49th – Veteran Population

60th – Housing Affordability

22nd – Homeless Veterans per Veteran Population

55th – Median Veteran Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

46th – % of Veterans in Poverty

80th – % of Military Skill-Related Jobs

40th – Veteran Unemployment Rate

77th – Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Nationally, the veteran unemployment rate has fallen to 2.7%, but still, around 70% of military members say they believe their families experience more financial stress than the average family does. Approximately 56% of military members believe that poor financial literacy is not just putting their families in stressful situations but also is a threat to national security. Those military members deployed say they don’t believe they should have to pay bills while they’re deployed.

What makes a city good or bad for veterans?

“How good or bad a city is for veterans depends on various factors, from the quality of the city’s VA facilities and its retirement-friendliness to the rates of poverty, unemployment and homelessness,” said Jill Gonzalez, a WalletHub analyst. “Some cities set aside an adequate amount of money for veterans affairs while others do not, either because they do not have enough of a budget or veterans aren’t prioritized. It is unacceptable that there are tens of thousands of homeless veterans; that number should be reduced to zero.”

What can we do to reduce the financial stress on military families?

“The best way to reduce the financial stress on military families is by making sure that servicemembers in war zones do not have to simultaneously worry about their family’s basic living expenses,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “Military families can undergo a tremendous amount of financial stress, especially when one parent is deployed and is not able to help manage the family’s finances. Service members who are in combat situations also put their lives at risk every day, which could lead to even more of a financial burden on their family if they die or end up with a disability.”

Does the military do enough to teach financial literacy?

“People serving in the military who are financially literate can worry less about money problems and focus more on their service, and they are also less susceptible to coercion by foreign powers,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “It’s worth noting that the military is not alone in its financial literacy deficiency. Most employers and big organizations in the U.S. fail to provide enough information as well. Even schools are lacking in financial education, and that’s where Americans should be first introduced to these important concepts.”

How should credit card perks for first responders like firefighters, police and EMS compare to military members?

“Around 63% of people think that first responders like firefighters, police and EMS should get the same credit card perks as military personnel,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “Since first responders dedicate their lives to serving the public and risk their own lives in the process, it makes sense to give them at least some of the same financial benefits that our military members receive.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.