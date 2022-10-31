Sunshine and 80s today, temps to drop mid-week with snow up north

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We had a nice, cool start to our morning, with lows in the 50′s and 60′s with plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day.

This afternoon we will see high temps in the lower 80′s, our average high this time of year is 84 degrees. Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s through Wednesday. Some big changes to our forecast as a cold storm will pass through our state starting on Wednesday. This low will bring with it a few clouds, light rain chances, breezy conditions, and a big drop in temperatures. Temperatures are expected to drop to 10 to 15 degrees below normal on Thursday and Friday.

Up in the high country, winds are expected to pick up on Wednesday with gusts up to 35-45 mph. By Thursday, snow levels will drop to 5,500 feet and we could see some accumulating snow fall that could make for some dangerous driving conditions. That is why we have issued a First Alert on Thursday for the high country. The low will move east of us starting on Friday, and the sun will return over the weekend. So far, temperatures look like they will be in the lower to mid-70s Saturday and Sunday.

