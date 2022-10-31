Paul's Car Wash
Secretary of State’s Office releases statewide voter registration report

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - According to a report released Monday, Arizona has more than 4.8 million registered voters participating in the 2022 General Election.

The quarterly report shows that around 4.1 million voters have their voter information up to date. Those considered inactive are still registered and eligible to vote but were labeled inactive if two election mailings were sent to a registered address and were returned as undeliverable or if the voter hasn’t updated their address. If you want to see the quarterly voter registration report, click here or call 1-877-THE-VOTE.

Tuesday is the last recommended day for voters to mail their ballots. After that, voters have until 5 p.m. on Friday to vote early in person for the General Election. If you need to emergency vote, contact your local county recorder’s office with questions.

Voters who still have their early ballots can return them by 7 p.m. on Election Day at the following locations:

• The county recorder’s office

• An authorized ballot drop-off location or drop-box

• An early voting location

• An Election Day voting location

For more information on the upcoming elections, visit Arizona’s Family Voter Guide.

