New Valley-based affordable housing project breaking ground in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New Valley-based affordable housing project company Greenlight Communities broke ground on a new project in Phoenix called Streamliner 67th, alongside Mayor Kate Gallego and National Hall of Fame Teacher Kareem Neal.

The project is a joint venture with Stockbridge, a private equity real estate firm. Rent will sit around $1,250 a month, a non-government-subsidized solution for working families. “Government alone can’t solve our current housing crisis,” said Greenlight Communities Co-Founder Patricia Watts. “We have been trying to address the state’s rental housing crisis by building one attainable community after another.”

Greenlight Communities, Mayor Gallego and Teacher of the Year Kareem Neal broke ground Monday in Phoenix on a new affordable housing project called Streamliner 67. (Arizona's Family)

Greenlight’s first Cabana community was built in 2017 and now plans to set up 20 different Valley communities while investing around $1 billion in its project infrastructure. The company also owns an in-house general contracting and civil engineering department to make the process less wasteful and more affordable overall. “What Greenlight Communities has been able to accomplish in just five years is not only commendable, but it’s a real solution that can help address this housing crisis that is plaguing our communities,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

“There is nothing more discouraging than trying to find a nice apartment that you can actually afford and one that makes you feel safe and proud to call home,” said Kareem Neal, special ed high school teacher. “It’s nice to see a company that finally puts workforce housing at the top of the list and doesn’t cater to the small percentage who can actually afford a luxury apartment.”

The Streamliner will sit on the corner of 67th and McDowell, offering studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments of 292 units. The project will be finished in March 2024 and will be served by the next phase of the light rail expansion. Greenlight Communities are also building in Goodyear, Mesa, and Tucson. Want to learn more about the company and upcoming projects, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.