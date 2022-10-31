Paul's Car Wash
Man dead after crashing into fence, being shot in west Phoenix

A heavy police presence could be seen at a strip mall near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road on Monday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:53 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after apparently crashing into a fence in west Phoenix late Sunday night.

According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, officers were called out to a shooting near 67th Avenue around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man, who has not been identified, had crashed into a fence behind a building in the area. Officers reported that the man was shot and arriving crews pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say they’re actively looking for the suspect(s) but no other information has been released.

Drivers are being asked to avoid 67th Avenue in both directions from Thomas to Earll Drive as the investigation takes place.

