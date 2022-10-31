Paul's Car Wash
Lyft offers discounted rides to polls thanks to Basha High School senior

By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Basha High School senior is working with Lyft and local organizations to make sure everyone gets to the polls on Election Day.

Cameron Bautista, said that he recognized the trend of Arizona polling places closing across the state and decided to make a positive change as part of his “Basha Gives Back” project. “With each closure comes people who lose the ability to vote,” he said. “Communities who do not have stable access to transportation are most affected; the new nearest polling place for them may be miles away.”

Working with Living United for Change in Arizona, Unidos, and Activate 48, he reached out to Lyft to help sponsor Lyft rideshare codes to polling places until Nov. 8 for those without transportation. Bautista partnered with local nonprofits Living United for Change in Arizona, Unidos, and Activate 48 to create a plan to expand access to transportation. Anyone looking to book a trip can apply the code AZVOTA22 to their accounts in the Lyft app under “Rewards.” The trip will discount $25 to their account.

With support from rideshare provider Lyft, these local nonprofits will be offering discounted Lyft rideshare codes to polling places up until Nov. 8 for those who do not have access to transportation. “We were happy to partner with Cameron on this project,” said LUCHA’s director of political strategy, Chris Gilfillan. “Turnout is so key to the integrity of these elections, and it’s great to see students like Cameron take initiative to assist that effort.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

