Former President Barack Obama coming to Phoenix for Democratic rally
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:09 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former President Barack Obama is heading to Phoenix to campaign with Arizona Democrats. President Obama will join Senator Mark Kelly, and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs for a Get Out the Vote Rally.
The rally will be in Phoenix on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. The location has yet to be determined.
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.