Former President Barack Obama coming to Phoenix for Democratic rally

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former President Barack Obama is heading to Phoenix to campaign with Arizona Democrats. President Obama will join Senator Mark Kelly, and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs for a Get Out the Vote Rally.

The rally will be in Phoenix on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. The location has yet to be determined.

