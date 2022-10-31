Fall dining in the desert? Check out some of the best patios around the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As temperatures in metro Phoenix get a little cooler, more of us will want to bask in the fresh, and at times, brisk autumn air. So Good Morning Arizona is making a round-up of the best places around the Valley for dining al fresco (that’s an Italian phrase for outdoor dining). Our first stop was Prime, A Shula’s Steakhouse in Chandler. Check out the rest of the list below (this list is being updated daily.)

Chelsea’s Kitchen

It's located near 40th Street and Camelback Road in the Arcadia district.

It’s right off a busy Camelback Road in Phoenix’s Arcadia district. An industrial-style eatery that offers up your traditional American fare in a setting that although can be busy, is also quite relaxing. Chelsea’s Kitchen has a patio that overlooks the Arizona Canal and its menu makes it a “can’t go wrong” option for a business lunch, weekend brunch, or even an early date night.

