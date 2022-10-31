Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Fall dining in the desert? Check out some of the best patios around the Phoenix area

Prime, A Shula's Steakhouse, is the newest restaurant in Chandler with amazing views of the Valley.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As temperatures in metro Phoenix get a little cooler, more of us will want to bask in the fresh, and at times, brisk autumn air. So Good Morning Arizona is making a round-up of the best places around the Valley for dining al fresco (that’s an Italian phrase for outdoor dining). Our first stop was Prime, A Shula’s Steakhouse in Chandler. Check out the rest of the list below (this list is being updated daily.)

Chelsea’s Kitchen

It's located near 40th Street and Camelback Road in the Arcadia district.

It’s right off a busy Camelback Road in Phoenix’s Arcadia district. An industrial-style eatery that offers up your traditional American fare in a setting that although can be busy, is also quite relaxing. Chelsea’s Kitchen has a patio that overlooks the Arizona Canal and its menu makes it a “can’t go wrong” option for a business lunch, weekend brunch, or even an early date night.

Keep checking back, as a new restaurant will be added every day this week!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Check out the amazing views from Chandler's newest restaurant, Prime, a Shula's Steakhouse. And...
Dining Al Fresco: Steak with a side of Valley views at Prime
Halloween is almost here, and with it comes an amazing list of freebies you and your family can...
Scary good freebies and deals to enjoy on Halloween!
Local dietician talks healthy Halloween treats for kids
Registered dietician Jamie Miller came to Good Morning, Arizona today to talk a variety of fun...
Healthy Halloween-themed snacks for the holiday!