Chandler police issue warning following recent car burglaries where weapons were stolen

Chandler police are looking for the suspects who stole three firearms out of vehicles.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:55 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police are reminding people to remove valuables, including firearms, from vehicles after a number of car burglaries in which the suspects stole guns from the vehicles.

Police say three recent car burglaries occurred in Chandler at Arizona Avenue and Frye Road, Arizona Avenue and Ryan Road, and Copper and Ocotillo Roads. The incidents are highlighted in a Chandler PD social media post that shows suspects from two of the incidents. Investigators don’t believe the incidents are connected.

Police advise the community to remove valuables and firearms from vehicles and to make sure cars are locked if unattended.

