Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River

Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, is facing multiple charges including 3 counts of second-degree murder.
Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, is facing multiple charges including 3 counts of second-degree murder.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital. They were later identified as:

  • Abriauna Hoffman, 18, from Clarkston, WA
  • Magdalyn (Maggie) Ogden, 18, from Clarkston, WA
  • Hunter Balberdi, 19, from Wailuku, HI

Arizona’s Family has requested court documents related to the crash.

Acosta is now booked on accusations of three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and 11 counts of endangerment.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

