2 people found dead after mobile home fire in Dewey

DEWEY, AZ (AP) - Two people have been found dead after a mobile home fire in the north-central town of Dewey, according to authorities.

Central Arizona Fire officials said the home in the Village of Lynx Creek was fully involved in flames when the first engine arrived on the scene Saturday.

The fire was quickly knocked down, and the bodies were found later. Authorities said the cause of the fire is under investigation. The names of the two people who died weren’t immediately released.

