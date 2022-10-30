Why one Valley math teacher gives her students no homework when the Arizona Cardinals win

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - In a 7th grade classroom at Desert Shadows Middle School, Larry Fitzgerald is always watching, and number 11 is clearly a favorite.

Welcome to Deirdre Cronin’s math class where if the Arizona Cardinals win, her students have no homework on Monday! Her love of all things Cards began years ago. After growing up on the East Coast, she went to her first NFL game with her father in Arizona when she was a student at Arizona State University. Over the years her loyalty to the team grew.

Eventually Cronin came up with the no homework on Monday policy. “It started because they were all wearing Cowboys jerseys. And Seahawks jerseys. And I wanted them to support the home team,” Cronin said. “It’s hard to make 13-year-old’s laugh and smile, and sometimes it’s just fun,” she added. Don’t be fooled though. The students work hard bell to bell on a subject that can sometimes be a drag, but Cronin has made it something to look forward to! “She puts the lessons into games in ways we can have fun and understand it at the same time,” one student said.

Football aside, Cronin clearly loves teaching. “I come here for them, but I also have a passion for math. So I think coupled with...you love what you do and love what you teach. And I’m just blessed,” Cronin said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.