Video captures shootout outside Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb

A Halloween party at an Airbnb in Tempe ended with several gunshots fired by multiple gunmen. Tempe police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Howe and Judd Streets.

When officers arrived, they saw people running from the area but said no one was hurt. During the investigation, police learned that an undetermined number of people began firing weapons outside the home during the party for unknown reasons. “We were like very afraid because it was so close I seriously thought that it was coming from the house right next to us,” said Mia Lopez, who lives nearby.

She says she woke up to loud bangs outside. “It was probably around 30 gunshots and then all of our roommates were waking us up and then banging on the doors and were literally like there’s gunshots, there’s gunshots,” Lopez said.

Another neighbor, Rylee Jones, says it wasn’t until the morning she noticed her home was in the middle of a shooting investigation. “I was leaving this morning at like 7:30 and there was cops and our whole street was blocked off so I couldn’t get out of my house. A cop had to lead me out so I wouldn’t hit any of the evidence markers,” she said.

After watching the video, she was shocked to learn no one was hurt. “What goes through your mind when you hear that? It’s crazy to me that no body was hurt. That’s what my concern was, that there were multiple people that were shot and maybe dead, but nobody was hurt, so that’s great,” Jones said.

Tempe police are working to determine how many people were involved and what led to the shooting. A man that spoke with Arizona’s Family, who didn’t want to share his identity, claims he was at the party. “It was pretty scary last night when we were in the house because everybody, as soon as we heard the shots all dropped to the floor. Everybody was deciding whether to go out. We were trying to figure out the best thing to do in this situation,” he said.

The man says his car was held overnight as evidence after at least one bullet pierced his driver’s side window. “It’s kind of a coincidence because I was thinking about leaving the party too before the whole thing happened, but I decided to stay,” he said.

One party attendee was arrested for outstanding warrants, while another was placed under arrest for charges unrelated to the shooting. The shooting suspects have not been arrested. The home is no longer listed for rent on the Airbnb website.

