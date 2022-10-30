Temperatures plummet this week, tracking rain and snow chances

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a perfect Halloween forecast for you! Expect a high temperature of 82 degrees Monday in the Valley. If you’re heading out to trick-or-treat in the evening, temperatures will be in the 70s around 6 p.m. You may want to pack a light jacket as temperatures will cool and drop into the 50s for our overnight lows.

We’ll start the work week off dry and calm, but there are big changes as we head into the later half of the week. A storm system will pass through the region by Thursday through Friday. Scattered to light showers are possible in the Valley, and we are tracking mountain snow. Some areas, like Flagstaff, could see 2-4″ and nearly 2″ is possible in areas like Pinetop and Heber. Temperatures will also drop significantly behind the cold front that will pass through. We’re looking at about a 15-degree temperature drop between Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday, it will be 80 in the Valley, and Thursday, we will only make it to 66 degrees. High temps will be in the 30s in the high country Thursday.

