Strong winter storm heading to metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Halloweekend! What an ideal forecast for folks who are celebrating Halloween today. It was dry and sunny with warm temps in the 80s. If you are headed out tonight, you’ll need a sweater because temperatures will be falling quickly into the 60s and 50s here in the Valley. Across Arizona, we’re seeing some high clouds up north. Otherwise, dry conditions and temps are already in the 50s.

A changing weather pattern headed into the upcoming work week. Let’s break it down a short wave trough overhead tomorrow will bring in a few more clouds and breezy conditions but overall a repeat of today as far as calm and beautiful weather goes. Moving into Thursday and Friday, we see an area of low pressure from the Pacific Northwest dig south and west, which will drag in much colder air throughout the state. This will also spark off showers for the Valley and dump snow over the high country. Snow totals right now are likely to change, but we can get anywhere between 1 to 3 inches we will cut the mark at 5 inches, no more than that. Rainfall for the Valley won’t exceed half an inch for now. Metro Phoenix will get less than a tenth if we’re lucky. Overnight tonight, morning lows will drop into the middle 50s, and highs tomorrow will be back into the 80s with mostly sunny skies. The Halloween forecast looks great no rain to get in the way of trick-or-treating.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.