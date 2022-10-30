Paul's Car Wash
One dead, two hospitalized after a deadly accident in west Phoenix, roads closed in area

Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and when they arrived, they found a 4-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road.
By Kit Silavong
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A multi-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning has left one person dead and two injured in west Phoenix.

Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and when they arrived, they found a 4-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road, Phoenix police say. A man in the first vehicle did not survive his injuries.

Police say that four people were injured. In the second vehicle, a 30-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman are in critical condition but expected to survive. In the third and fourth vehicles, a 30-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman are uninjured and remained at the accident.

Police say that 75th Avenue will be closed in both directions between Camelback Road and Highland Avenue. “The roadway will be closed for a good part of the day as detectives responded to investigate the collision,” police say.

Check back with Arizona’s Family for updates.

