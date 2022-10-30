One dead, four hospitalized after deadly accident in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A multi-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning has left one person dead and four injured in west Phoenix.

Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and when they arrived, they found a 3-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road. Phoenix Fire officials say that 4 people were taken to a nearby hospital, two of which were in critical condition, and a fifth person is dead.

Phoenix police are on the scene, and they are investigating. Check back with Arizona’s Family for updates.

