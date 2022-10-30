Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Maricopa County animal shelter temporarily closed due to potential disease outbreak

The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east shelter...
The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs.

MCACC says multiple dogs at the shelter located at 2630 W. Rio Salado Parkway have tested positive for distemper, a highly contagious and deadly viral disease affecting the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and central nervous systems. In addition, the shelter says several other dogs are starting to show symptoms of the illness, which include fever, lethargy, nasal discharge, and neurological ticks. The disease is passed through coughs, sneezes, tears, saliva, urine, and feces.

MCACC will close the east Valley shelter starting Sunday at 5 p.m. until further notice. During the closure, staff at the shelter will test about 300 dogs for the virus and determine the next steps for care. The shelter is actively working on stopping the spread of the virus by consulting with veterinarians and the Midwestern University Shelter and Community Medicine Program faculty.

TRENDING: Video captures shootout outside Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb

MCACC is asking the community to check that all your pets are up to date on their vaccinations. They are also looking for more volunteers to help with their west shelter. MCACC says that all adoption fees will be waived at both shelter locations during this time. Those interested in adopting a dog at the east shelter can “blind adopt,” meaning there will be no meet and greet, but dogs can be seen through the kennel.

The shelter will provide updates on the outbreak situation in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A deadly 3-vehicle crash Sunday morning left one person dead, two people in critical condition...
One dead, two hospitalized after wrong-way driver crashes into 3 cars in west Phoenix
Twelve homes were evacuated because of a brush fire near West Marguerite and Fort Grant roads...
12 homes evacuated because of brush fire near Willcox
Goblin Valley might have the spookiest name for a state park, but don’t let it scare you away!
Road tripping to the “Goblin’s Lair” in Utah!
Road tripping to Goblin's Lair in Utah