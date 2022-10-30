Man arrested after reportedly firing a gun during argument near downtown Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly firing a gun during an argument with a woman near downtown Chandler.

Chandler police say a man and a woman were fighting near Dakota and Chicago Streets when the man reportedly shot his gun. He then left the area before police could arrive. Chandler Police SWAT unit arrived in the area and began investigating.

The man was soon found near Kyrene and Chandler boulevards by police officers and was arrested. He has not been identified by police yet, and no further details are available about what led up to the incident. The man faces various charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.