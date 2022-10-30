Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man arrested after reportedly firing a gun during argument near downtown Chandler

A man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly firing a gun during an argument with a woman...
A man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly firing a gun during an argument with a woman near downtown Chandler.(Serafin10_ | Serafin10_ on Twitter)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly firing a gun during an argument with a woman near downtown Chandler.

Chandler police say a man and a woman were fighting near Dakota and Chicago Streets when the man reportedly shot his gun. He then left the area before police could arrive. Chandler Police SWAT unit arrived in the area and began investigating.

TRENDING: Video captures shootout outside Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb

The man was soon found near Kyrene and Chandler boulevards by police officers and was arrested. He has not been identified by police yet, and no further details are available about what led up to the incident. The man faces various charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon is facing disciplinary action for being intoxicated...
Bill would put Navajo legislative leader on indefinite leave
Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher presents Frozen, the...
FROZEN heads to ASU’s Gammage Theatre starting February 2023
Get ready to learn fascinating historical facts about the spooky holiday, trivia, trends, and...
25 fun facts about Halloween
Mystery Mansion Dinner Theatre is collaborating with Chandler’s BlackSheep for a Halloween...
Mystery Mansion Dinner Theatre collabs with Chandler’s BlackSheep for Halloween dinner show