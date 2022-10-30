Great Trick-or-treating weather a head of a chilly cold front this week for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunday is shaping up to be a nice day for the Valley. We are tracking partly sunny skies in the afternoon as temperatures reach 81 degrees. Winds will be calm for the day and evening Halloween is Monday, and we are tracking sunny skies for most of the day.

Highs will reach the low 80s and drop into the upper 70s for the evening. There will be an increase in cloud coverage Monday evening but so far no rain is expected, making for nice trick-or-treating conditions. Dia De Los Muertos is Tuesday and temperatures will once again reach the low 80s with partly sunny skies.

On Wednesday we are tracking a cold front which will drop temperatures to the upper 70s with cloudy skies. We are also tracking overnight rain. For Thursday we are issuing a First Alert Weather Day, due to the rain expected for the valley. Highs will hang around the mid 60s for the Valley, but in the high country, there’s potential for snow in Flagstaff. Highs for Friday and Saturday will reach the mid to upper 60s making for a much cooler weekend.

