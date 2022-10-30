FROZEN heads to ASU’s Gammage Theatre starting February 2023

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - FROZEN, the live musical, is ready to help you let go in the New Year at ASU’s Gammage, starting Feb. 22 until March 5!

The Tony-nominated Best Musical will play for two weeks, and tickets go on sale starting Monday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. You can buy them at the box office on campus or here at this link. Orders for more than 15 people must call 480-965-6678 or email groups@asugammage.com.

Five different productions of FROZEN are touring throughout the world in Japan, Australia, London, and Hamburg. The show finished its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at the St. James Theater in New York City. Caelan Creaser, an ASU musical theatre alumna, will be coming back to the ASU Gammage Theatre as the understudy for Elsa as well as a member of the ensemble. She’s performed as Elsa more than seven times while on tour.

Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher presents Frozen, the North American Tour, music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by Jennifer Lee directed by Michael Grandage with: Caroline Bowman (Elsa), Caroline Innerbichler (Anna), Mason Reeves (Kristoff), F. Michael Haynie (Olaf), Austin Colby (Hans), Jeremy Morse (Weselton) (Deen van Meer | Deen Van Meer)

Expect to hear all the songs you love from the original Disney film, as well as nearly 12 new songs created expressly for this film-turned-stage production. Two-time Tony and Olivier winner Christopher Oram is acting as scenic and costume design director, lighting will be directed by 6-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by 7-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, and many others. Two-time Tony winner Stephen Oremus will be the director of music and arrangements. This is one star-studded show you won’t want to miss.

