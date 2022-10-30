Foster Farms recalls fully cooked frozen chicken patty due to possible foreign matter contamination

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A popular Costco-sold brand called Foster Farms is recalling their fully cooked frozen chicken patty products due to possible foreign matter contamination.

Around 148,000 pounds of the patty is being recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection. Officials believe they are contaminated with possible hard, clear pieces of plastic. The patties were made on Aug. 11. The recalled patties will be as follows: 80-oz. plastic bag packages containing 20 pieces of “CHICKEN PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with best by date “08/11/23,” establishment number “P-33901,” and lot code “3*2223**” in inkjet print on the back edge of the packaging as well as “7527899724″ under the barcode.

The product was sent to various Costco centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. There may be other Costcos where the chicken was sent as well, so customers are asked to be careful. So far, no reported injuries have occurred, but the FSIS believes the hard plastic pieces could cause potential injury.

Foster Farms is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken breast patty products. (USDA)

Anyone experiencing difficulties is asked to reach out to a medical professional. Officials say the chicken must be thrown away or returned to the Costco store. For other recalls, click here.

