Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

12 homes evacuated because of brush fire near Willcox

Twelve homes were evacuated because of a brushfire near West Marguerite and Fort Grant roads in...
Twelve homes were evacuated because of a brush fire near West Marguerite and Fort Grant roads in Willcox Sunday, Oct. 30.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Twelve homes were evacuated because of a brush fire near Willcox Sunday, Oct. 30.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, fire crews are on scene and deputies are assisting in the incident, which is located roughly southwest of the intersection of West Marguerite and Fort Grant roads. A tweet from Arizona State Forestry placed the fire southwest of Willcox.

Preliminary estimates of the fire range from 25 to “up to a few hundred” acres.

.Cochise County Emergency Management has issued an Alert Sense notification for the immediate area advising residents to GO! until the fire is under control.

Officials are advising people to avoid the area until further notice.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Monsoon rains pummeled the East Valley, causing extensive damage.
AZFAMILY | Powerful storms wreak havoc over the weekend
The severe weather hit around 9 p.m., bringing heavy rains and wind into the area.
AZFAMILY | East Valley Storm Damage
An Arizona's Family viewer sent these to us near Leroux and DuPont Roads by NAU.
Monsoon storms causing flash flooding in Flagstaff
Spring snow up in high country
Spring storms bring snow to northern Arizona
The rising sun lights a contrail pattern made by a missile test launch at the White Sands...
Contrails. Not chemtrails.