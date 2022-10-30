10 people displaced after apartment fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ten people have lost their homes after parts of an apartment complex caught fire in Phoenix Saturday night.

Around 7 p.m., the Phoenix fire department responded to a first-alarm fire in the area of 7th Street and Indian School Road. Firefighters arrived and found a single-story apartment complex with flames burning through the attic and roof of three units. Firefighters were able to put out the fire and evacuate residents from the units. No injuries were reported during this incident.

The Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force is on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

