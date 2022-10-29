Video shows shootout between Glendale man and SWAT team after father murdered

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New body-cam and drone footage released on Friday shows an August shootout between a man and Glendale officers after police say he shot and killed his father.

On Aug. 25, officers received a call around 8:30 p.m. from 26-year-old Rafael Vargas-Olvera inside a home near 69th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. He began telling the dispatcher he was being attacked inside the house by his father, 48-year-old Antonio Vargas-Granados. “He just tried to stab me,” he said. “Yeah, he just tried to stab me.” Police say Vargas-Olvera told the dispatcher he was hiding inside a bedroom when things escalated. “I’m sorry, I had to shoot him,” he said. “I’m sorry. I was just in my room and he just charged in.”

Investigators say Vargas-Olvera’s sister then called 911, saying her brother was “acting strange,” and she thought something was wrong. “My brother was acting really erratic. My dad said he was too,” she said. She reportedly told the police she called her dad to make sure everything was OK, but her brother answered the phone instead. “I called my dad’s and when my brother answered he said he was dead, that he shot him,” she said, crying on the phone.

When officers arrived, they found Vargas-Olvera barricaded inside the house, and he shot at officers. Nine gunshots were heard as Vargas-Olvera shot at police. SWAT teams began surrounding the home. “He’s coming back towards the door,” one officer says on the body camera, hiding behind a SWAT truck. “He’s pointing. Hey, he’s aiming towards the door.” Another gunshot is heard. “What the [expletive] was that?” another officer asks. “Something hit the front right where you guys are at.” More gunfire breaks out between officers and Vargas-Olvera. “You OK?” one officer asks. “Yeah, I’m good,” the other replies. Several bullets hit the SWAT truck, where officers were taking cover.

The standoff continued for several hours as officers tried to get Vargas-Olvera to surrender. “It’s the Glendale Police Department! Come out!” one officer yells at Vargas-Olvera. “We need you to come out so we can guarantee you’re not harmed. We have a police K-9 with us! If you do not come out, we can send the police dog in! Come out with nothing in your hands and you will not be harmed!”

Vargas-Olvera refused and continued shooting at officers. Police sent a drone to look at Vargas-Olvera, who was walking around the backyard carrying a rifle. Officers then shot him, and he fell to the ground in the yard. A K-9 was sent into the yard, and officers followed to take him into custody. Drone video shows Vargas-Olvera lying with his hands up and blood over his right arm, with a rifle lying near his feet. Police also found another gun near him.

Officers went inside the home and found Vargas-Granados shot to death. Vargas-Olvera was taken to the hospital and released on Oct. 11. He’s facing felony and misdemeanor charges, including second-degree murder and 15 counts of aggravated assault on an officer.

