Three people hospitalized after severe crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious multi-vehicle accident last night in west Phoenix. Police and fire crews responded to the accident at 75th Avenue and Indian School Road that occurred around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

Responders found a white pickup truck and a Mazda SUV, both with significant damages. Three adults were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The SUV lost control during the accident and crashed into an electrical box and a water line, police said. City workers were contacted to shut off the water and power utilities so that responders could rescue some of the drivers from their vehicles and safely remove the truck and SUV.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Check back with Arizona’s Family for updates when we get them.

