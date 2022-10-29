Paul's Car Wash
Suspect behind Hobbs’ campaign break-in may have been squatting at nearby office building

Phoenix Police say that Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36, has a history of burglaries.
By Amy Cutler
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:47 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man accused of breaking into Katie Hobbs’ campaign headquarters may have been squatting in a nearby office building for the past week. The burglary at Hobbs’ office is making national headlines, and it doesn’t seem to have been politically motivated.

Surveillance video shows the suspect Daniel Dos Reis, 36, coming off an elevator inside an office building near Central and Virginia Avenues in Phoenix. The property manager, Bill Moore, said Dos Reis made himself at home. “We became aware that he was breaking into the building and appears he was living on one of the upper floors,” Moore said.

Moore said he was likely doing that for about a week, using the hallway plants as a bathroom. Another video shows him using a hammer on the entry door, making it much easier for him to get in. “I have video, lots of video of him just coming and going and kind of harming the magnetic locks on the doors,” he said. “Before we confronted him he seemed very articulate, and friendly, he asked ‘oh how are you guys doing? You work in the building’ and that sort of thing,” he continued. Moore said Dos Reis was intimidating. “I’m looking up at him and he’s got to be 6′4′',” he explained.

As the property manager, Moore said he tried for several days to get him out, following him as he left while he called the police. A police report from Saturday showed when officers arrived, Dos Reis fled, pushing over a 60-year-old security guard to get away.

Then investigators said came the burglary at Katie Hobbs’ campaign headquarters just a few blocks away. A police report shows he stole a camera, an Apple keyboard, and a mouse. On Wednesday, Moore said he spotted Dos Reis again; this time, police were able to arrest him. Later that day, one of the officers involved in the arrest watched Arizona’s Family and saw the photo. She realized the connection.

Moore said it was clear to him Dos Reis was no political operative. “To me he just seemed like a homeless person that likes to break into places and that sort of thing,” Moore said.

Police said they were able to return all of the stolen property. According to the police report, inside Dos Reis’ backpack, they found a hammer and two screwdrivers. Dos Reis has been charged with assault, burglary, and trespassing.

