Soccer coach helps save grandmother’s life after being hit by stray bullet in Phoenix park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the suspect that shot a woman during a soccer practice at a Phoenix park Tuesday night.

Club Tigres Soccer Coach Brenda Mendoza helped keep the victim alive until first responders showed up. She says it was a typical soccer practice at Cielito park until it was interrupted. “This has always been one of my fears,” she said. “We’ve been practicing at this park for more than 10 years.”

The team was warming up when they heard what sounded like fireworks. Mendoza said a woman ran up to her, yelling that someone had been shot across the parking lot from the soccer fields. “I see the husband waving and saying my wife got shot, Brenda, help me, help me,” Mendoza said.

When she ran over to help, she recognized the woman was the grandmother of one of her players. She said the grandmother was shot in the back by a stray bullet. Mendoza immediately leaped into action and applied pressure on the wound until first responders showed up to assist. “As we were cutting her shirt we see how big the wound was so I had to continue to apply pressure, and we put a patch to stop the bleeding,” Mendoza said.

Phoenix police say the gunman was not trying to hit the player’s grandmother. Instead, witnesses told Arizona’s Family that the suspect was attempting to rob the ice cream man at the park when shots were fired. Mendoza said once the ambulance took the grandmother to the hospital, she ran over to ensure the ice cream man was not injured. She said he had scrapes and bruises but was not shot. Police said the gunman ran away before they arrived and has not been identified or caught.

The family said the bullet punctured the grandmother’s liver and lung and broke three ribs. They say she is stable and remains in the ICU for now.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Phoenix police department or Silent Witness.

