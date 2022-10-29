Man murders homeowner over unpaid rent in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A homeowner in Golden Valley was murdered by his tenant who was behind on rent, and the suspect had help from another accused murderer who recently committed suicide, deputies said. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Blaine Turner, Jr. was living at Joshua William-James Blake’s house. They got into a fight about Turner not paying rent and possibly being evicted. Blake also took the blame for Turner shooting somebody in June but was threatening to tell law enforcement who the real shooter was, MCSO said. It’s unclear when Blake was killed, but deputies said Turner and Hunter McGuire were the ones who shot him. Blake was last seen or heard from around Aug. 3, and his family reported him missing on Aug. 31. It’s unclear how McGuire and Turner knew each other.

After Blake disappeared, Turner tried to fake a bill of sale to get Blake’s home, according to MCSO. On Sept. 1, Turner was spotted driving Blake’s car and was arrested. He was booked into jail on gun and drug charges and has been there ever since.

On Wednesday, detectives found a possible burial site for Blake about 6 miles northeast of his home. After digging, the body was found about 3 feet down. The remains were positively identified as Blake’s a day later. Turner was then charged with first-degree murder.

As for McGuire, he and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, committed suicide by shooting themselves in the head after leading police on a chase on Oct. 21. He was accused of murdering Retta Atkins and her boyfriend Darren VanHouten in Kingman on June 28. McGuire and then Branek hid in Las Vegas until McGuire shot and killed a woman, later identified as Georgia Sherman, following a fight in Las Vegas on Oct. 17, investigators said. The couple went back to Arizona, where detectives said McGuire killed Martin Eric Nelson. Jr in Golden Valley on Oct. 19. Two days later, law enforcement caught up with them and chased them for about 35 miles before they took their own lives.

