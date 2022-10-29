Paul's Car Wash
Man arrested after Mesa police say he stole credit cards from gym lockers

By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police in Mesa have arrested a man after a month-long investigation involving gym locker burglaries at two EōS Fitness gyms. Mesa police say 39-year-old Gregory Freeman stole credit cards from gym lockers and used them at various locations in the east Valley.

During their investigation, police compared video surveillance of the gym locker burglaries at EōS Fitness to video surveillance of Freeman using the stolen credit cards at businesses.

Investigators were able to link Freeman to six gym locker burglaries, multiple credit card thefts, and fraudulent uses. Mesa police say that Freeman is also a member of EōS Fitness. One of the victims encountered Freeman in the locker room right before his locker was burglarized and positively identified Freeman to the police.

Freeman was arrested on Oct. 28 and was booked into jail for six counts of third-degree burglary, 11 counts of credit card theft, and eight counts of fraudulent credit card use. He is being held on a $2,600 bond.

