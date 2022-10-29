Liz Cheney’s PAC airs ad urging Arizona voters to reject GOP candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice-chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021,...
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice-chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, speaks with reporters as she walks to the House chamber during final votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Maeve Reston
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) -- Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is putting money behind her vow to do everything she can to prevent election deniers from winning in November, as her political action committee announced Friday that it is spending $500,000 on an ad urging Arizona voters to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Republican Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem.

Both Lake and Finchem won the GOP nominations after echoing former President Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen, and Lake refused to pledge that she would accept the 2022 election results during a recent interview with CNN’s Dana Bash.

In several public appearances, Cheney has warned Arizona voters that they will play a critical role in “ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic” -- noting that election deniers like Lake and Finchem could create havoc in the 2024 presidential election in a swing state that could determine the next occupant of the White House.

The new ad features Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, at a recent appearance noting that she could not recall if she has ever voted for a Democrat, but telling her audience that she would this year if she lived in Arizona.

“You have a candidate for governor, Kari Lake, you have a candidate for secretary of state, Mark Finchem, both of whom have said that they will only honor the results of an election if they agree with it,” Cheney says in a clip from her recent appearance at a McCain Institute event at Arizona State University’s campus in Tempe.

“And if you care about the survival of our republic, we cannot give people power who will not honor elections.”

Cheney’s new PAC, The Great Task, a multi-candidate PAC that she sponsored, said that the $500,000 media buy in Arizona will air the ad on broadcast, online, and streaming platforms.

Lake responded to Cheney on Friday in a letter posted on Twitter, thanking her for “a generous in-kind contribution” to her campaign.

CNN has reached out to Finchem’s campaign for comment.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

