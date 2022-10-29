House fire in midtown Phoenix leaves four people without a home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Four people were forced out of their home after their house caught fire Friday night in midtown Phoenix. A spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said they received a 911 call around 9:21 p.m. reporting a house near 13th Street and Almeria Road. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the back patio of the home.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it spread to the rest of the house. There were no reported injuries. An investigation into what sparked the fire is now underway.

