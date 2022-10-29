Paul's Car Wash
Construction worker hospitalized after being hit by car in Waddell

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle accident near 175th Ave and...
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle accident near 175th Ave and Olive Ave in Waddell.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WADDELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A construction worker is fighting for his life after being hit during a two-vehicle accident in a construction zone Saturday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a collision near 175th Ave and Olive Ave in Waddell. Deputies soon learned that a two-vehicle crash had occurred, and a construction worker was hit during the collision. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No injuries to the drivers were reported.

It is unknown if speed or impairment are factors in the accident. MSCO deputies are investigating to determine the cause of the crash. Olive Ave was closed between Citrus Road and Cotton Lane for the investigation work.

