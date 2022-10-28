Paul's Car Wash
Yavapai County group to no longer watch ballot boxes after complaint filed

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yavapai County group will no longer monitor ballot drop boxes after a complaint was filed earlier this week. Protect Democracy and the League of Women Voters of Arizona (LWVAZ) filed the statement addressed to the Yavapai County Preparedness Team and the conservative group Lions of Liberty, calling for the end of “Operation Drop Box.”

The two groups claimed the ballot box monitoring was causing “voter intimidation in violation of federal law.” Lions of Liberty announced on Thursday they would no longer watch the ballot boxes.

An older section of the Lions of Liberty website about Operation: Drop Box reportedly told volunteers that if they see someone putting more ballots in than their own, take a picture of them, their car, and their license plate. Lions of Liberty board member Luke Cilano says the section was taken down after the letter from Protect Democracy.

Protect Democracy and the LWVAZ issued a statement about the ruling.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

