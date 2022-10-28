Paul's Car Wash
Woman killed in crash on US 60 near Morristown, DPS says

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS says.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS says.(File image courtesy: Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a car crash on U.S 60 near Morristown, the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed Friday morning.

According to DPS, two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of SR-74 around 10:15 a.m. The woman was thrown from her Jeep and bystanders tried to render aid. Troopers later arrived and authorities pronounced her dead.

At this time, traffic in the area is closed in both directions. No other information has been immediately released. Detectives say an investigation is underway to determine what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

