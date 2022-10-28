Woman killed in crash on US 60 near Morristown, DPS says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a car crash on U.S 60 near Morristown, the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed Friday morning.

According to DPS, two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of SR-74 around 10:15 a.m. The woman was thrown from her Jeep and bystanders tried to render aid. Troopers later arrived and authorities pronounced her dead.

At this time, traffic in the area is closed in both directions. No other information has been immediately released. Detectives say an investigation is underway to determine what led up to the crash.

Click/tap here for the latest First Alert traffic updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.