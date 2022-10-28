Weekend freeway closures include I-10, I-17, SR 101 and SR 303

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Valley’s freeway improvement and maintenance efforts continue this weekend. And ADOT is once again recommending that drivers allow for extra time and plan alternate routes for weekend travel plans.

I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport and Westbound I-10

Eastbound Interstate 10 will close between State Route 51 and U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement project. All eastbound on-ramps—streets and freeways—will be closed between 3rd Street and Broadway Road. ADOT recommends that eastbound I-10 traffic north of downtown Phoenix can take eastbound Loop 202 and southbound Loop 101 and, in Tempe, drivers can use westbound U.S. 60 to reconnect with I-10 beyond the closures. Drivers in the West Valley can use either south or northbound Loop 202 to reach I-10 south on Chandler Boulevard.

Westbound I-10 will narrow to one lane on Guadalupe Road from 8:30 p.m. Sunday 8:30 to 4 a.m. Monday for bridge work. The on-ramp at Elliot Road will be closed.

Northbound I-17 in North Mountain Village

Northbound I-17 will close between Northern Avenue and Thunderbird Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for Valley Metro light rail bridge construction. The on-ramps will be closed at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avene. ADOT recommends using northbound SR 57 to westbound Loop 101 to reach northbound 1-17.

Westbound Loop 101 in the north Valley

Westbound Loop 101 will close between Pima Road/Princess Drive and SR 51 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for lane striping work. Northbound on-ramps will close at Cactus Road, Raintree Drive and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. Westbound on-ramps will also close at Pima Road and Tatum Boulevard. ADOT recommends exiting Loop 101 ahead of closure and using alternate routes. Drivers can take Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard to Bell Road to northbound SR 51 to enter Loop 101 beyond the closure. Drivers north of Loop 101 can take Pinnacle Peak Road to southbound Cave Reek Road.

Southbound Loop 101 narrowing

Southbound 101 will narrow to one lane between 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in the northwest Valley from 9 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Thursday for pavement maintenance.

Westbound Loop 303

Westbound Loop 303 will close between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for construction. I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 will have restricted access for Sonoran Desert Drive. I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open.

Freeway closures and narrowing for the Oct. 28 weekend. (Courtesy of the Arizona Department of Transportation)

