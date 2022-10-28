Paul's Car Wash
UFO in the sky? Nope, SpaceX Falcon 9 successfully launches from California

Did you see something in the sky on Thursday evening?
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Did you see something in the sky on Thursday evening? No, it wasn’t UFOs — instead, it was the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of 53 Starlink satellites from California. The satellites were successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch began just after 6 p.m. Arizona time, launching right on schedule with no malfunctions. You probably spotted it from your yards tonight!

Did you spot the launch in the sky on Thursday night?
Did you spot the launch in the sky on Thursday night?(Bobbi Jo Kelly)

