UFO in the sky? Nope, SpaceX Falcon 9 successfully launches from California
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Did you see something in the sky on Thursday evening? No, it wasn’t UFOs — instead, it was the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of 53 Starlink satellites from California. The satellites were successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The launch began just after 6 p.m. Arizona time, launching right on schedule with no malfunctions. You probably spotted it from your yards tonight!
