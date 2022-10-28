UFO in the sky? Nope, SpaceX Falcon 9 successfully launches from California

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Did you see something in the sky on Thursday evening? No, it wasn’t UFOs — instead, it was the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of 53 Starlink satellites from California. The satellites were successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch began just after 6 p.m. Arizona time, launching right on schedule with no malfunctions. You probably spotted it from your yards tonight!

What was that in the sky just after sunset? pic.twitter.com/FqOMTKScua — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) October 28, 2022

Did you spot the launch in the sky on Thursday night? (Bobbi Jo Kelly)

