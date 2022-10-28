Students Pay It Forward to Paradise Valley karate instructor

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward at Paradise Valley Karate to Sensei Mike Wall, who has significantly impacted the community. “I have known him for 30 plus years, I was a student here before and my son is a student now. My son was interested in karate and I knew to bring him here. I knew all the lessons her taught me here and I hope he passes them on to my son as well,” said former student Ian Dye.

This year Sensei Wall is celebrating 50 years in martial arts. He has worked hard over those years to establish his school that enriches the mind, body and spirit. Because of his hard work, his students wanted to pay it forward to him.

Arizona’s Family crew walked in to surprise him. “So Sensei, we had an opportunity to recognize you and all you have done for our community in this pay it forward project. We wanted to support you, and there is some cash too,” said Paul Horton.

Sensei Wall has trained thousands of students here in the Valley. He teaches not only martial arts but discipline, control and respect. He was touched by the recognition. “Working with the kids, they have their moments. The parents see what it does for the kids and the tournaments. And how does it feel to be appreciated by all the folks here? It’s awesome. I did not see this coming. I didn’t see this coming at all,” said Sensei Wall.

