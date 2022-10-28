Paul's Car Wash
Phoenix Salvation Army accepting applications for Angel Tree program

Registration is open for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Salvation Army is accepting applications for its Angel Tree program to help make children’s Christmas wishes come true.

The program helps provide Christmas gifts to thousands of children around the country each year. Once a child is accepted as an “Angel,” their Christmas wish list is given to an anonymous donor who will buy a gift for the child. The gift is dropped off and given to the child’s family to place under the tree until Christmas morning.

Documents needed for registration include the child’s birth certificate, official custody or guardianship papers, clothing and shoe size, and toy request. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 1 or until all the slots have been filled.

To register a child for the Angel Tree program, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

