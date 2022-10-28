One hospitalized after early morning shooting in El Mirage neighborhood

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is being treated for injuries after an early morning shooting at an El Mirage neighborhood.

El Mirage and Surprise police responded to a neighborhood near Greenway Road and west of Grand Avenue around 5 a.m. Video from the scene showed an extensive police presence, with authorities centering their investigation on a Honda Civic in the area. While details are extremely limited, officers have confirmed that one person is in custody and that there is no danger to the public.

One victim is being treated at a local hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown. Police are expected to provide an update later in the day.

