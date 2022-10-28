Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

One hospitalized after early morning shooting in El Mirage neighborhood

El Mirage and Surprise police responded around 5 a.m. on Friday.
El Mirage and Surprise police responded around 5 a.m. on Friday.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:54 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is being treated for injuries after an early morning shooting at an El Mirage neighborhood.

El Mirage and Surprise police responded to a neighborhood near Greenway Road and west of Grand Avenue around 5 a.m. Video from the scene showed an extensive police presence, with authorities centering their investigation on a Honda Civic in the area. While details are extremely limited, officers have confirmed that one person is in custody and that there is no danger to the public.

One victim is being treated at a local hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown. Police are expected to provide an update later in the day.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police say the driver stayed at the scene, and impairment isn't suspected to be a factor in the...
Man dead dafter being hit by a car in south Phoenix
It's the second day in a row of closures in the area.
Eastbound I-10 closed in west Phoenix after motorcycle crash; traffic diverted to Loop 202
Kari Lake, left, and Katie Hobbs, right, both say they have received threats.
Katie Hobbs says Kari Lake, other election fraud pushers inciting threats
Ron McGlade asked that his face not be shown on the stand and that he remembered Miller with...
Ex-roommate of “The Zombie Hunter” testifies in murder trial of concerning items kept at home