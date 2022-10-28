A nice Halloween weekend, big weather changes ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Such a nice start to our morning with lows in the 50′s, and we will see another day with below-average high temperatures. The nice weather will continue through tomorrow, with highs in the lower 80′s and plenty of sunshine. In fact, through the weekend, we will see terrific weather, get outside and enjoy.

Halloween will have plenty of sunshine and warm up just near average, with a high of 84 degrees. By the time trick-or-treaters head out, they will see a nice evening here in the Valley with temps in the 70′s.

Next week we have the potential to see some significant changes as a storm system rolls in starting on Wednesday. It will bring in increased precipitation chances. Winds will pick up as well across the state. The big news is there is potential for some snowfall in the high country and a chance for some nice rain here in the Valley. Another big change will be a temperature drop, with highs here in the Valley in the 60′s and chilly temperatures along the rim.

