Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

A nice Halloween weekend, big weather changes ahead

7-Day Forecast for Oct. 28
7-Day Forecast for Oct. 28(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Such a nice start to our morning with lows in the 50′s, and we will see another day with below-average high temperatures. The nice weather will continue through tomorrow, with highs in the lower 80′s and plenty of sunshine. In fact, through the weekend, we will see terrific weather, get outside and enjoy.

Halloween will have plenty of sunshine and warm up just near average, with a high of 84 degrees. By the time trick-or-treaters head out, they will see a nice evening here in the Valley with temps in the 70′s.

Next week we have the potential to see some significant changes as a storm system rolls in starting on Wednesday. It will bring in increased precipitation chances. Winds will pick up as well across the state. The big news is there is potential for some snowfall in the high country and a chance for some nice rain here in the Valley. Another big change will be a temperature drop, with highs here in the Valley in the 60′s and chilly temperatures along the rim.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7-Day Forecast for Oct. 28
Mild weekend, but big weather changes on the way
It’ll be a big day on Monday for Halloween. We will see a high of 83 degrees and temperatures...
FORECAST: Cool and cloudy Halloween weekend
Starting tonight, we will see a low pass north of us and bring a dry cold front through our...
FORECAST: Pleasant weekend with cool temperatures ahead
It’ll be a big day on Monday for Halloween. We will see a high of 83 degrees and temperatures...
Another cool day for the Phoenix area