Mother smoked powdered fentanyl in Surprise hotel room before son hospitalized, police say

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation ended with a mother arrested on Wednesday when Surprise police found 2.4 grams of fentanyl, 2.2 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside a hotel room after a boy was hospitalized. Around 11 a.m., the Surprise Police Department said officers were called to a hotel room at a Days Inn near Bell and El Mirage roads. When officers arrived, an unresponsive 12-year-old boy was taken to Banner Thunderbird Hospital.

According to Surprise police, the boy’s mother, 41-year-old Talia Dahlin-Bennett, told police her son walked into the hotel bathroom stomping his feet, unbalanced and said he wasn’t feeling well. She said the boy walked to the far side of the room and collapsed on the bed. She said he turned blue and was unresponsive.

Police said her husband told them he was coming back from walking the dog and smoking a cigarette when he heard Dahlin-Bennett screaming the boy was unresponsive. He told police they administered Narcan but didn’t do it properly. He told investigators Dahlin-Bennett had a drug problem, and they kept Narcan “in case she were to ever overdose.”

Dahlin-Bennett’s husband told officers when they got on the phone with 911, the dispatcher told them to turn the boy over and begin chest compressions until first responders arrived. “When officers were in the room they began their investigation and on the initial reports they determined small quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl, along in that room, were also additional children,” Sergeant Tommy Hale said.

According to police, Dahlin-Bennett was arrested on multiple charges, including child or vulnerable adult abuse, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of dangerous drugs.

She reportedly told investigators she smoked powdered fentanyl in the hotel bathroom while her kids were asleep. Investigators say she prepared it on her lap on tinfoil, and there was no way her kids could have gotten ahold of the drug. Police said she told them an hour later her son walked into the bathroom complaining of feeling sick.

“It wouldn’t be inappropriate for me to speculate that drugs was actually the cause of it (child in hospital). That’s what we’re still investigating,” Sergeant Hale said. Surprise police told us the 12-year-old boy is in stable condition.

According to a press release, urine tests taken from the hospital showed fentanyl in the child’s system, but the hospital is still running additional tests and needs another urine sample. The boy and two other children are in DCS custody. This is an ongoing investigation.

