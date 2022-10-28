Mild weekend, but big weather changes on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a breezy start to your Friday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. Easterly winds could gust up to 30 miles per hour this morning, but should be a bit lighter by the afternoon. Look for a Valley high of 81 degrees today.

A slight warming trend is on tap for the weekend ahead. Highs will top out in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday, which is still a few degrees below normal or this time of year. Morning lows will continue to drop to the 50s. Halloween also looks to be mild this year, with a high of about 80 degrees on Monday, with trick-or-treating temperatures in the 70s across the Valley.

Next week, we’ll likely start off sunny and mild through midweek before a major weather change arrives. It’s looking more likely a strong, winter-like storm will impact Arizona starting Wednesday night and into Thursday. Colder temperatures, strong winds and rain and snow are looking likely across the state. The details on this storm’s impacts will become more clear as we get a few days closer.

