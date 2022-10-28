Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Mild weekend, but big weather changes on the way

7-Day Forecast for Oct. 28
7-Day Forecast for Oct. 28(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a breezy start to your Friday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. Easterly winds could gust up to 30 miles per hour this morning, but should be a bit lighter by the afternoon. Look for a Valley high of 81 degrees today.

A slight warming trend is on tap for the weekend ahead. Highs will top out in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday, which is still a few degrees below normal or this time of year. Morning lows will continue to drop to the 50s. Halloween also looks to be mild this year, with a high of about 80 degrees on Monday, with trick-or-treating temperatures in the 70s across the Valley.

Next week, we’ll likely start off sunny and mild through midweek before a major weather change arrives. It’s looking more likely a strong, winter-like storm will impact Arizona starting Wednesday night and into Thursday. Colder temperatures, strong winds and rain and snow are looking likely across the state. The details on this storm’s impacts will become more clear as we get a few days closer.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

It’ll be a big day on Monday for Halloween. We will see a high of 83 degrees and temperatures...
FORECAST: Cool and cloudy Halloween weekend
Starting tonight, we will see a low pass north of us and bring a dry cold front through our...
FORECAST: Pleasant weekend with cool temperatures ahead
It’ll be a big day on Monday for Halloween. We will see a high of 83 degrees and temperatures...
Another cool day for the Phoenix area
7-Day Forecast for Oct. 27
Breezy & cooler day for AZ