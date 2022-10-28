Man makes it his mission to turn his brother into a movie star

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Luke Johnson is on a mission to help his brother and best friend, who has Down syndrome, become a movie star. And he’s asking for help.

While Luke is a TV producer living in Utah, he grew up in Gilbert where his parents and brother, David, still live. He says David has always been there for him, even helping Luke on a path to sobriety after years of substance abuse.

Ten years ago, Luke promised to help make David’s dreams of being a star come true and now he’s finally making it happen. In July, Luke started a GoFundMe account at DavidMovieStar.com. And while nearly $35,000 has been raised so far, he’s asking for your support to hit the $200,000 goal.

Check out the video to see an interview with Luke and David, who stopped by Good Morning Arizona on Friday. It’s definitely Something Good!

