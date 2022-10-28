Paul's Car Wash
Man makes it his mission to turn his brother into a movie star

A TV producer originally from Gilbert is planning a feature film about his brother, David, who has Down syndrome. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Luke Johnson is on a mission to help his brother and best friend, who has Down syndrome, become a movie star. And he’s asking for help.

While Luke is a TV producer living in Utah, he grew up in Gilbert where his parents and brother, David, still live. He says David has always been there for him, even helping Luke on a path to sobriety after years of substance abuse.

Ten years ago, Luke promised to help make David’s dreams of being a star come true and now he’s finally making it happen. In July, Luke started a GoFundMe account at DavidMovieStar.com. And while nearly $35,000 has been raised so far, he’s asking for your support to hit the $200,000 goal.

Check out the video to see an interview with Luke and David, who stopped by Good Morning Arizona on Friday. It’s definitely Something Good!

If you know of someone or an organization doing something good in the community, nominate them for our segment at this link. Don’t forget your photos and video.

