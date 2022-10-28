Man dead dafter being hit by a car in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after being hit by a car in south Phoenix late Thursday night

Officers were called out to the area of 19th Street and Broadway Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man seriously injured and crews immediately rendered aid. Phoenix fire crews later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators later learned that the man was in the middle of the road when he was struck by a driver, who stayed on the scene and tried to help the man out. Detectives are still working to learn what led up to the crash, but at this time, it doesn’t appear that impairment was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.