Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dead dafter being hit by a car in south Phoenix

Police say the driver stayed at the scene, and impairment isn't suspected to be a factor in the...
Police say the driver stayed at the scene, and impairment isn't suspected to be a factor in the crash.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:43 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after being hit by a car in south Phoenix late Thursday night

Officers were called out to the area of 19th Street and Broadway Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man seriously injured and crews immediately rendered aid. Phoenix fire crews later pronounced him dead at the scene.

TRENDIND: Motorcycle crash closes eastbound I-10 in west Phoenix

Investigators later learned that the man was in the middle of the road when he was struck by a driver, who stayed on the scene and tried to help the man out. Detectives are still working to learn what led up to the crash, but at this time, it doesn’t appear that impairment was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

El Mirage and Surprise police responded around 5 a.m. on Friday.
One hospitalized after early morning shooting in El Mirage neighborhood
It's the second day in a row of closures in the area.
Eastbound I-10 closed in west Phoenix after motorcycle crash; traffic diverted to Loop 202
Kari Lake, left, and Katie Hobbs, right, both say they have received threats.
Katie Hobbs says Kari Lake, other election fraud pushers inciting threats
Ron McGlade asked that his face not be shown on the stand and that he remembered Miller with...
Ex-roommate of “The Zombie Hunter” testifies in murder trial of concerning items kept at home