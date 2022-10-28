Paul's Car Wash
Friday is last day to request ballot by mail

Forty new early voting locations are also opening Friday across Maricopa County.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Friday, Oct. 28 is the last day to request a ballot by mail. Voters have until 5 p.m. to request a ballot through BeBallotReady.Vote.

Also on Friday, 44 more in-person, early voting centers are opening across Maricopa County. By Election Day on Nov. 8, there will be 223 sites open to voters, along with 12 ballot drop boxes to return an early ballot. Here’s how to find a location nearest you.

RELATED: On Your Side shows how to track your early ballot in Maricopa County

Vote tabulation began this week and election officials expect it’ll take 10-12 days to post final results. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer says that as of Friday morning, 467,565 ballot packets have been received and had signatures verified.

Richer says those who return ballots by today will be part of the first results at 8 p.m. on Election Day. The recommended deadline to get your ballot in the mail is Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Tap/click here for information on other important election deadlines. Also, be sure to check out our Voter’s Guide for more election coverage, including what voters should know about the 10 major propositions on the ballot.

