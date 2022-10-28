Federal judge rejects request to ban group from monitoring Arizona ballot boxes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A federal judge has rejected a request for a temporary restraining order after three nonprofits had asked to keep a group from monitoring ballot drop boxes, citing concerns of voter intimidation.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi issued the ruling Friday. He that although the “mere act of poll watching is not a fundamental right that carries its own distinct First Amendment protection,” there is a fundamental standing for the right to filming matters of public interest. The judge also adds that “[t]rue threats are “statements where the speaker means to communicate a serious expression of an intent to commit an act of unlawful violence. Part of the lawsuit also claimed financial damages are “too speculative” on Voto Latino’s part, who said they would need to spend money and resources on how to respond to alleged voter intimidation. He also dismissed any claims that poll watching is any sort of “traditionally recognized” voter intimidation.

The Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans, Voto Latino, and League of Women Voters of Arizona had asked the judge to stop Clean Elections USA. The group, which has been spreading debunked claims that people, referred to as “mules,” drop hundreds of ballots at a time to drop boxes across the country. The site references “True the Vote” as the research base that uncovered an alleged truth about the “mules.” In addition, True the Vote alleges on its homepage regarding the Arizona Attorney General’s Office that it “violated the confidentiality that should have been afforded to informants in an ongoing criminal investigation.”

Two separate lawsuits come on the heels of various reports from voters who were reportedly filmed, photographed, called “mules,” and harassed in other ways while trying to drop off their early voting ballots at ballot boxes across the Valley. On Monday, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said that he is willing to “come and babysit polling sites because people have to misbehave if that’s what we have to do to protect democracy.”

