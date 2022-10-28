Paul's Car Wash
Eastbound I-10 closed in west Phoenix after motorcycle crash; traffic diverted to Loop 202

It's the second day in a row of closures in the area.
It's the second day in a row of closures in the area.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:12 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the second day in a row, a crash has closed eastbound Interstate 10 in west Phoenix.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near 67th Avenue. According to DPS troopers, at least one person was seriously hurt. No other information has been released.

Traffic is being diverted onto the Loop 202 South Mountain freeway. Click/tap here for live First Alert traffic updates.

