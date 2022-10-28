Eastbound I-10 closed in west Phoenix after motorcycle crash; traffic diverted to Loop 202

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the second day in a row, a crash has closed eastbound Interstate 10 in west Phoenix.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near 67th Avenue. According to DPS troopers, at least one person was seriously hurt. No other information has been released.

Traffic is being diverted onto the Loop 202 South Mountain freeway. Click/tap here for live First Alert traffic updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.